Security guard shot during apartment complex confrontation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Security guard shot during apartment complex confrontation

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a security guard was shot and wounded during an armed confrontation at a Kansas City apartment complex.

The Kansas City Star reports that police say the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Stonegate Meadows apartments. The guard told police that he saw an unknown person approach with a gun and was shot after telling the person to drop the weapon.

Police say the guard is hospitalized in stable condition. No suspect information is available.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.