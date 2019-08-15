Family of second Kroger shooting victim sues store - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Family of second Kroger shooting victim sues store

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The son of a shooting victim killed at a Kentucky grocery store is suing the grocer and the man charged in the shooting.

News outlets report the lawsuit filed Wednesday by Vickie Lee Jones' family claims Kroger Co. allows patrons to carry guns inside their stores without ensuring they have licenses to carry firearms.

The suit says Kroger hasn't put a policy in place to stop shootings despite a 2007 shooting in the same location and more than 20 other shootings at various stores.

Jones and Maurice Stallard were two black people killed in the October shooting. Gregory Bush has been charged with federal hate crimes in their deaths.

Stallard's family filed a similar lawsuit last week.

Kroger spokeswoman Erin Grant says the company doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.