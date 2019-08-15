Man charged with hate crime for attacking Hispanic biker - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with hate crime for attacking Hispanic biker

Posted: Updated:

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) - Suburban Chicago officials have charged a man with a hate crime for an ice pick attack on a Hispanic man riding a motorcycle that displayed the Mexican flag.

Sheriff John Idleburg says 67-year-old Joseph Zens or rural Gurnee was driving an SUV Wednesday when he abruptly cut off the 57-year-old victim and then yelled anti-Mexican slurs at the victim and told him to go back to his country. Zens then allegedly got an ice pick from his SUV and began chasing the victim, striking him once with the weapon.

Idleburg says deputies later spoke with Zens at his residence and located an ice pick in the SUV. Zens also was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Lake County Jail on $15,000 bail.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.