US makes new push for graphic warning labels on cigarettes

By MATTHEW PERRONE
AP Health Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. health officials are making a new attempt at adding graphic images to cigarette packets to discourage Americans from lighting up.
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed 13 warnings that would appear on all cigarettes, including images of cancerous tumors and diseased lungs.
Most developed countries worldwide have adopted similar graphic warning labels.
The FDA's previous effort was defeated in court in 2012. A panel of judges sided with tobacco companies and ruled that the agency couldn't force cigarettes to carry grisly images, including cadavers, diseased lungs and cancerous mouth sores.
The agency will take comments on the new proposal before moving to finalize the labels.
The Indianapolis cemetery where 1930s gangster John Dillinger is buried is objecting to his body's planned exhumation as part of a television documentary
The Indianapolis cemetery where 1930s gangster John Dillinger is buried is objecting to his body's planned exhumation as part of a television documentary
US makes new push to add disturbing images of smoking-related diseases to cigarettes
US makes new push to add disturbing images of smoking-related diseases to cigarettes
An Iowa-based grocery store chain is warning customers about what it says is a security incident involving payment card systems
An Iowa-based grocery store chain is warning customers about what it says is a security incident involving payment card systems
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Thursday will feel more like early fall than mid-August!
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Thursday will feel more like early fall than mid-August!
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We have five dogs and one cat in need of a forever home in this edition of Pets of the Week.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We have five dogs and one cat in need of a forever home in this edition of Pets of the Week.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It's not just back to class for grade-school students, but it's almost the start of the fall semester for Southern Illinois University students.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It's not just back to class for grade-school students, but it's almost the start of the fall semester for Southern Illinois University students.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Gracie Moses-Chad has been found.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Gracie Moses-Chad has been found.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The impacts of flooding are still being felt in our area.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The impacts of flooding are still being felt in our area.
Wednesday may be the first day of school for thousands of students in the region, but because of mold, that wasn't the case for fourth and fifth graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Marion.
Wednesday may be the first day of school for thousands of students in the region, but because of mold, that wasn't the case for fourth and fifth graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Marion.
A construction company from Ohio has begun demolishing a dam near Brookport that's stood for nearly a century.
A construction company from Ohio has begun demolishing a dam near Brookport that's stood for nearly a century.