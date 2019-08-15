Extension granted in negotiations over proposed bike trail - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Extension granted in negotiations over proposed bike trail

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Missouri Central Railroad have more time to negotiate over a proposed 144-mile bike trail that would stretch across the state.

Missouri State Parks said Wednesday the U.S. Surface Transportation Board approved a request for another 133 days to negotiate an agreement for the Rock Island Trail, which would run from Windsor in western Missouri to Beaufort in eastern Missouri. The trail would run along a former Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Mike Sunderland, of the Missouri State Parks, says the extension will allow the Missouri State Park Foundation to develop potential partnerships to support the project.

Gov. Mike Parson last month signed legislation creating an endowment that would fund park development in place of taxpayer dollars.

