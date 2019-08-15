Indiana cemetery objects to John Dillinger exhumation plans - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana cemetery objects to John Dillinger exhumation plans

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis cemetery where 1930s gangster John Dillinger is buried is objecting to his body's planned exhumation as part of a television documentary.

The Indianapolis Star reports Crown Hill Cemetery said in a statement Wednesday that it objects to the exhumation in part because it's concerned "the complex and commercial nature of this exhumation could cause disruption to the peaceful tranquility of the Cemetery" and people visiting loved ones' graves.

Dillinger was fatally shot by FBI agents in Chicago in 1934.

WXIN-TV reports that Dillinger's nephew, Michael C. Thompson, sued the cemetery Wednesday, arguing it should allow him and his family to exhume Dillinger's remains for a forensic examination to determine if it's in fact Dillinger's body.

That exhumation would be part of a Dillinger documentary for The History Channel .

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.