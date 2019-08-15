Man sentenced to 20 years for Independence homicide - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man sentenced to 20 years for Independence homicide

Posted: Updated:

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A 19-year-old Independence man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a shooting death at a shopping mall last year.

Tyler Gates was sentenced Wednesday for second-degree murder and armed criminal action in death 17-year-old Matthew Haylock at the Independence Center.

Haylock's body was found on the pavement near a vehicle in the mall's parking lot in January 2018.

The Independence Examiner reports Gates' co-defendant, 18-year-old Luis Ramirez, was sentenced to concurrent terms of eight years for attempted robbery and three years for armed criminal action in the same case.

The shooting occurred after Gates and Ramirez decided to rob Haylock of a gun. Prosecutors say Gates fired the shot that killed Haylock.

Information from: The Examiner, http://www.examiner.net

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.