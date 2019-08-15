One more beautiful day before storm chances return

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Thursday will feel more like early fall than mid-August!

High pressure will move across the Midwest throughout the day keeping light northwest wind around and pumping in cooler, less humid air for at least one more day.

As the high moves eastward Thursday night, winds will become more southerly. A complex of thunderstorms is expected to run down a boundary lifting across our region on Friday morning. A few of these storms look likely to move through areas of southern Illinois primarily closer to I-64.

Any lingering outflow boundaries could become the focus for a few more scattered showers and storms on Friday afternoon.

The weekend will feel more like we expect in mid-August with morning temperatures around 70 and afternoon highs in the upper 80s and early 90s. A couple more isolated storms along I-64 are possible Saturday and scattered storms area wide are possible on Sunday.

