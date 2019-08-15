Chicago-area man sentenced to 25 years in child porn case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago-area man sentenced to 25 years in child porn case

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal judge in Chicago has sentenced a 32-year-old suburban man to 25 years in prison for distributing sexually explicit images and videos of children.

The U.S. attorney's office says the judge on Tuesday also told Ronald Feder he'll be under supervision for another 25 years after his release.

Authorities arrested the Skokie man at a cafe in 2017 as part of a sting. An undercover agent offered Feder access to two children for some 8,000 images of child pornography Feder handed over on a flash drive.

The sentence encompasses a 2016 indictment for possession of explicit images of a minor under 12.

A defense lawyer says Feder acknowledges he has "deviant" sexual interests and has sought help. But prosecutors called Feder "a child exploitation enthusiast" who showed little shame.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.