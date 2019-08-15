Autism center to open at Murray State University - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Autism center to open at Murray State University

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Murray State University says its Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders is set to formally open next week.

A statement from the school says there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a reception on Aug. 22.

Officials say the center was designed to providing timely, comprehensive and affordable evaluation and treatment for children who display symptoms of autism and to provide support for families.

The facility is part of a university training clinic that employs psychology graduate students under the supervision of a licensed psychologist. Beginning this fall, the clinic will offer applied behavior analysis therapy and students will work with autistic children and their families, allowing lower costs.

In addition, officials say they hope the center will reduce wait times for children to get evaluated to 3-6 weeks.

