SIU new student move-in day, dorm room check list

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It's not just back to class for grade school students, but it's almost the start of the fall semester for Southern Illinois University students.

New students will be moving onto their dorm rooms on Wednesday August 15 while returning students will come back to campus on Thursday.

According to the SIU website, "During move-in, the process begins with students and their families dropping off the student’s belongings in designated areas located near each residence hall."

Hundreds of volunteers from campus and the community will be on site to answer questions and help students move in.

SIU also has a packing list of essential items for the door rooms. Some of those include a microwave, mini fridge, study/reading lamp and bedding.

Jim Hunsaker, Sr. Associate Director of Housing Operations, says some of the most over looked items include cleaning supplies and laundry detergent.

