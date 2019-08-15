SIU new student move-in day, dorm room check list

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It's not just back to class for grade-school students, but it's almost the start of the fall semester for Southern Illinois University students.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It's not just back to class for grade-school students, but it's almost the start of the fall semester for Southern Illinois University students.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Gracie Moses-Chad has been found.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Gracie Moses-Chad has been found.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The impacts of flooding are still being felt in our area.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The impacts of flooding are still being felt in our area.
Wednesday may be the first day of school for thousands of students in the region, but because of mold, that wasn't the case for fourth and fifth graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Marion.
Wednesday may be the first day of school for thousands of students in the region, but because of mold, that wasn't the case for fourth and fifth graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Marion.
A construction company from Ohio has begun demolishing a dam near Brookport that's stood for nearly a century.
A construction company from Ohio has begun demolishing a dam near Brookport that's stood for nearly a century.
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill requiring insurance providers to cover the allergy medication, making Illinois the first state to do so.
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill requiring insurance providers to cover the allergy medication, making Illinois the first state to do so.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 800 points Wednesday-- the worst day of the year for investors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 800 points Wednesday-- the worst day of the year for investors.
On Wednesday, Congressman Mike Bost stopped in Olive Branch to talk with farmers and see barges stranded in a farm field.
On Wednesday, Congressman Mike Bost stopped in Olive Branch to talk with farmers and see barges stranded in a farm field.
A West Virginia woman has sued the nation's largest e-cigarette maker, claiming the company uses a deceptive marketing campaign to intentionally target teenagers.
A West Virginia woman has sued the nation's largest e-cigarette maker, claiming the company uses a deceptive marketing campaign to intentionally target teenagers.
Authorities say several Philadelphia police officers have been injured in an "active and ongoing" shooting situation in the city
Authorities say several Philadelphia police officers have been injured in an "active and ongoing" shooting situation in the city