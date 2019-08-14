Tension rise amid East Cape Girardeau flood recovery

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The impacts of flooding are still being felt in our area.

Village leaders in East Cape Girardeau met with IEMA and FEMA representatives on Wednesday to discuss the flood damage.

Times are still stressful in the village as residents and leaders look for help.

"Our finances are not what they were and we couldn't predict the flood and how expensive it would be," East Cape Girardeau Mayor Joe Aden said. "We spent a lot of money during this flood period which we had to do."

Aden said he hopes FEMA will reimburse the village.

"I've lived here since 1973 and I've never seen it this bad," Aden said.

For months, East Cape fought to keep floodwaters from coming into homes, businesses and even the village hall.

"We've been out of our homes since May," resident Heather Fritz said. "We had one day to evacuate before our power was turned off. We lost everything."

During a board meeting Tuesday night, leaders voted to condemn the A-frames, campground, mobile home park and the old Sugar Shack restaurant.

Residents are frustrated that leaders didn't respond quick enough to the situation.

"I think you all should have gave the park a little help," resident Shirley Clifford said.

"Why did our mobile home park not get enough notice to get their personal belongings out?," resident Ashley Stern asked leaders. "Why as a community did we not help them get their belongings out?"

Besides damage, some are dealing with looters.

"The other night somebody comes in and takes all the inside of my air unit outside,"

Tenants living in those condemned areas can enter at their own risk.

After Wednesday's assessment, FEMA and IEMA will be holding a meeting Thursday in Springfield to discuss the flood damage throughout the state.