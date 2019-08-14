Illinois seeking to bar ex-governor from practicing law - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois seeking to bar ex-governor from practicing law

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Eight years after former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (blah-GOY'-uh-vich) was convicted of corruption, the state of Illinois seeking to bar him from practicing law.

The Chicago Tribune reports the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission filed a formal complaint earlier this month citing Blagojevich's conviction on federal corruption charges and requesting a hearing before a disciplinary panel.

The Tribune reports the complaint said the crimes for which Blagojevich was convicted "adversely reflect on his honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer."

James Grogan, the ARDC's deputy administrator and chief counsel, said the complaint was served on one of Blagojevich's attorneys on Aug. 7. That is the day President Donald Trump said he considering commuting the sentence of Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year prison term. Grogan says Blagojevich has until Aug. 28 to respond.

The Illinois Supreme Court suspended Blagojevich's law license indefinitely after his conviction at a second trial on counts of wire fraud, bribery and attempted extortion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.