Carbondale Police looking for missing girl

(WSIL) -- Carbondale Police are looking for a missing child who did not return home from the first day of school.

Gracie Moses-Chad is 13 years old and attends Carbondale Middle School.

She was last seen wearing a grey under armor shirt, black yoga pants, and burgandy New Balance tennis shoes.

Her mother tells us that they have received reports she was last seen at Panera around 6 p.m. with another student who was wearing a yellow dress. Her mother also says she's very concerned because her daughter did not show up to church, which, according to her mom, is something she loves and looks forward to every week.

She is 5'6" tall, 130 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Police say Gracie may be in the Carbondale or Desoto area. If you see her, please call Carbondale Police at (618) 457-3200.