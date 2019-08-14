Dow drops 800 points, marking worst day this year for stock mark - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dow drops 800 points, marking worst day this year for stock market

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 800 points Wednesday-- the worst day of the year for investors.

The plummet followed a series of concerning economic indicators from Germany and China, signaling renewed recession fears in the global economy.

One big piece of news came when the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes dipped below the yield of two-year U.S. Treasury notes. The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond also hit a new record low on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 also fell by more than 85 points and the Nasdaq slid by more than 240 points.

The downturn in the markets came a day after the Dow closed up 373 points after the U.S. Trade Representative announced a delay in many of the import taxes imposed by the Trump administration's planned tariffs on Chinese goods.

On Aug. 5, the Dow closed down 760 points, or about 3%. The tumble came after China's central bank allowed its currency, the yuan, to fall to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in more than 10 years.

The growing trade fight between the two countries has intensified in recent weeks after President Donald Trump accused China of manipulating its currency. His comments came just days after he threatened to levy tariffs on about $300 billion of Chinese goods, extending existing tariffs.

ABC News contributed to this report.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.