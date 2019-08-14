Judge rules man imprisoned decades for 2 murders is innocent - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge rules man imprisoned decades for 2 murders is innocent

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A judge has ruled that a Missouri man imprisoned more than 20 years for a double murder is innocent and should either be released or retried.

Ricky Kidd was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the February 1996 deaths of George Bryant and Oscar Bridges in Kansas City. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Court records show Kidd told authorities he was with his girlfriend at the time of the killings. Eyewitnesses who testified against him later recanted.

DeKalb County Judge Daren L. Adkins' ruling on Wednesday cited "clear and convincing" evidence of Kidd's innocence. Adkins ordered the state to release Kidd unless he is retried within 30 days.

A spokesman for Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the office is reviewing the ruling.

