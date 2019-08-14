Hamilton County Sheriff's Office investigating break-in

HAMILTON CO. (WSIL) -- The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a break-in in Dale.

Investigators say it happened early Wednesday morning at Hunt's Hardware & Grocery.

The sheriff's office posted surveillance images from the business to its Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the person or vehicle pictured is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office by calling (618) 643-2511, posting on the department's Facebook page, or by leaving an anonymous tip on its website.