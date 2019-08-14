Break from high humidity has arrived - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Break from high humidity has arrived

(WSIL) -- Humidity levels dropped today and will continue to drop tonight. 

Thursday morning lows could be the coolest we have seen in more than a week.

Next chance of rain arrives Friday but might not be much of an event.  

Jim has details in updated forecasts on News 3 this evening. 

