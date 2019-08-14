Family: Body found in Illinois is that of missing Gary woman - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Family: Body found in Illinois is that of missing Gary woman

THORNTON, Ill. (AP) - Relatives of a Gary, Indiana, woman who vanished in July say a body found this week in an Illinois forest is that of the missing woman.

Sidne-Nichole Buchanan went missing July 27 after attending a concert in Tinley Park. The FBI says the 27-year-old was kidnapped and has offered a $10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

The agency confirmed Tuesday that a female's body was found in the Thornton-Lansing Road Forest Preserve in south suburban Chicago. The FBI said they believe the female was the victim of a kidnapping.

Authorities haven't identified the body.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, but WLS-TV reports that Buchanan's family said in a Facebook post that her body had been found. That post called her "full of ambition, altruism, passion and love."

