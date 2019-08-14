AP Interview: New shooting hits home hard for survivor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

AP Interview: New shooting hits home hard for survivor

Posted: Updated:

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - The nation's latest mass shootings were another emotional blow to a woman who survived 12 close-range gunshots in an attack in Cincinnati that killed three people nearly one year ago.

It's a familiar routine for thirty-eight-year-old Whitney Austin: A flurry of text messages asking if she's OK probably means there has been a shooting.

That's what happened earlier this month when there were shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, hours apart. The Dayton one particularly affected her since she is familiar with the area. In El Paso, 22 people died; in Dayton, nine did.

Each time, Whitney feels she's forced to relive her own experience at a Cincinnati office building, where she begged a police officer to save her life after being shot.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.