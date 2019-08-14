Pneumonia kills at least 8 dogs at Chicago-area shelter - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pneumonia kills at least 8 dogs at Chicago-area shelter

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (AP) - An animal shelter in south suburban Chicago has halted dog adoptions amid a pneumonia outbreak that's killed at least eight dogs.

PAWS animal shelter in Tinley Park temporarily stopped taking in and adopting out dogs this month in response to the outbreak.

Terri Buckley is vice president of the shelter's dog medical team. She tells the (Tinley Park) Daily Southtown that a litter of eight dogs recently died from pneumonia, but two other dogs may have died prior to that from the same bacterial infection.

Veterinarian John Coyne of Midwest Animal Hospital in Orland Park has been treating the dogs at PAWS. He says the shelter will likely remain closed another week as it undergoes an intense disinfecting.

The shelter remains open for cat adoptions.

