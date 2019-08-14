Man shot by police near Kansas shopping district identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man shot by police near Kansas shopping district identified

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Kansas City, Kansas, police have identified a man they fatally shot near a popular shopping area after he said he had killed his wife.

Police on Wednesday said 51-year-old Charles Pearson, of nearby Johnson County, was the man who walked into a Country Inn & Suites Tuesday and told the general manager he killed his wife. He said he was armed and heading to the nearby Legends Outlet shopping district.

Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook said when law enforcement confronted Pearson at a nearby intersection, he fired several shots at officers, who returned fire and killed him.

Overland Park police said Tuesday they were searching for 49-year-old Sylvia Ussery-Pearson, who hasn't been seen since leaving her home Monday. Ussery-Pearson is listed in 2018 property records as Pearson's wife.

