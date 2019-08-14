Kentucky man arrested on child porn charges for second time

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man on parole for a child pornography conviction a decade ago was arrested again and charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Kentucky attorney general's office told news outlets 40-year-old Arthur Eugene Butler had served five years in federal prison on his prior conviction and had less than a month left on parole.

The attorney general's office said detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led to Butler's most recent arrest.

He's charged with 100 felony counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Federal court records show Butler was caught with CDs containing child porn in 2009 and he admitted to having more than 20 videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

