Pets of the Week: August 15, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We have five dogs and one cat in need of a forever home our Pets of the Week this Morning.

We begin with the lone kitty named Peaches. Peaches is buff color with grey mixed in and was found on the side of the road very thin, hungry and with a badly damaged ear. A good Samaritan found her and took her to PAWS' Place Adoption Center in Anna. She is now spayed, has had shots and her ear is tended to. Now, she just needs a home.

Honey is 3-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who has spent over a year at a shelter. She was also a prison Pawsabilities dog so she has learned all of her basic commands and some tricks. Honey's adoption fee at St. Francis Care in Murphysboro is $100 and that includes her spay, vaccines and microchip.

Next up is Charlie.Charlie is a female Rottweiler who is about a-year-old. She is good with people but needs to be the only dog. Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt Vernon is full right now so head there to check her out.

Tilley is a female Pointer. She is spayed, good with other dogs and loves people. She is heartworm positive but is started on prevention. Call Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield to meet her.

Last, Williamson County Animal Control has a male Plott Hound mix and a female Great Pyrenees, both about 2 years old. They were picked up together but no one has claimed them so they are ready to find a new home. Williamson County Animal Control is located in Marion.