1 dead in Route 149 crash

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- One person is dead after a crash on Route 149.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 149 near the intersection of River Road. 

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says a 2016 Ram truck was headed east on 149 when it left the road and hit several trees and other debris. 

The driver of the truck, Rick L. Thomas, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash is under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. 

Abbott EMS, the Franklin County Coroner's Office, Illinois State Police, Royalton Police and Fire departments, and Zeigler Police and Fire departments assisted at the scene. 

