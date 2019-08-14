Police: Man stabbed woman, then jumped to his death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Man stabbed woman, then jumped to his death

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a man stabbed a woman and then jumped to his death from the sixth floor of an apartment building.

Police were called just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment building in the city's Central West End. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the attack on the woman. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say that after the stabbing, the man jumped from the sixth floor of an eight-story apartment building. His name has not been released.

