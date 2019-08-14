Police say officers fatally shoot man pointing gun at them - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police say officers fatally shoot man pointing gun at them

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say officers fatally shot a man when he pointed a gun at them.

News outlets report Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad says officers were called to a domestic dispute at a home Tuesday evening and a man raised a gun toward two officers, both of whom fired. Conrad says the suspect was taken to a hospital and later died from his wounds.

He says two other people inside the home were taken to the hospital due to injuries suffered in the domestic dispute.

Police did not immediately identify the man killed. No officers were injured.

