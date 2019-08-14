Back to school breakfast, lunches that take 20 minutes or less

REND LAKE (WSIL) -- It's back to school for kids across southern Illinois, and sometimes it can take families a little while to get back into that early morning routine.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says a 2016 Ram truck was headed east on 149 when it left the road and hit several trees and other debris.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Winds out of the northwest will filter in slightly cooler, but noticeably less humid air for the next couple of days. Expect temperatures in the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- East Cape Girardeau residents say they still need help fighting the effects of flooding even though much of the water has receded.
ANNA (WSIL) -- Hundreds of students head back to class this Friday at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School. Not only will they meet their new teachers and classmates, they'll also see changes to their building.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Board plans to make a move that would save thousands of dollars each month.
MARION (WSIL) -- One Williamson County board member demands an apology from another after accusations were made about the board doing something illegal.
MARION (WSIL) -- A second woman faces charges in a deadly machete attack in January.
(WSIL) -- There are many different types of trails across Southern Illinois and many ways to enjoy them.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) Tuesday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded community health centers in southern Illinois a total of $1,560,000 through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Integrated Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) Program and the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.
