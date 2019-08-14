Sunny, slightly cooler, less humid, Wednesday will be a great Au - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sunny, slightly cooler, less humid, Wednesday will be a great August day!

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Wednesday morning is starting off with patchy fog primarily in some of the more rural and low-lying areas. Away from the fog, it's a much more pleasant morning in the wake of a cold front. 

Winds out of the northwest will filter in slightly cooler, but noticeably less humid air for the next couple of days. Expect temperatures in the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon. 

Soak it up while we've got it, as the quiet, relatively nice weather sticks around through Thursday. Thursday is the pick day of the week as temperatures will likely only warm into the low 80s. 

By Friday morning, rain chances are once again returning into the forecast and we start to warm back up into the weekend. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3. 

