Pelosi to kick off Governor's Day at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will keynote the Illinois Democratic County Chairs' Association brunch.

Organizers expect thousands to attend Wednesday's brunch that kicks off Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair .

The 79-year-old Pelosi is the first woman to lead the House of Representatives. The California Democrat was speaker from 2007 to 2011 and began her third term in January after her party reclaimed control.

Pelosi will try to charge up Democrats with fewer than six months before voters go to the polls in early primary states to cast ballots for the Democratic presidential nominee.

One of those hopefuls is South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj). He was last year's substitute at the brunch for former Vice President Joe Biden, who was ill.

Republican Day at the fair is Thursday.

