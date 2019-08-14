Kentucky governor sets special election for House seat - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky governor sets special election for House seat

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has set a special election to fill a House of Representatives vacancy for a seat in parts of two Kentucky counties.

Republican Rep. Diane Murray St. Onge (AHNJ') resigned effective Monday to move to California. She has represented parts of Kenton and Boone counties since 2013.

The special election for the 63rd District seat will be Nov. 5.

