East Cape Girardeau leaders condemn mobile home park

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- East Cape Girardeau residents say they still need help fighting the effects of flooding even though much of the water has receded.

Neighbors demanded answers from village leaders during the monthly board meeting Tuesday night about what's next for the community.

Instead of the meeting being held at village hall, residents and board members packed in the the old Pit Stop restaurant because there is still water inside the hall.

Mayor Joe Aden said the board meeting was the first since May due to the recent flooding.

During the meeting, all six village board members voted unanimously to condemn the mobile home park, campground, the A-frame homes and the Sugar Shack formerly known as the Tiki Hut.

Village Trustee Jason Tubbs told residents attending the meeting about the ripped up floor and the mold growing inside Sugar Shack.

Tubbs called the former restaurant, A-frames and trailer park "uninhabitable."

Residents in the trailer park were asked to evacuate back in June.

Tensions were high for the standing room only crowd waiting to hear when FEMA and IEMA would be back in the area.

Some residents showed their frustration with the village leaders for not responding to the flood quick enough.

Village Trustee Marlene Freeman agreed with the residents and said the response should have been quicker.

Robert And Tina Rhymer were also at the meeting looking for answers.

"We are just waiting on FEMA to see if they are going to do something," Rhymer said.

The Rhymers didn't have any water touching their home during the flood but now they are left with a mess.

Nearly a month ago, Tina came home from work to find six feet of water in their basement.

"Everyday we notice different cracks in the bedrooms," Robert Rhymer said. "It started as a little sink hole back there by the steps and then it just developed."

Over the last three weeks more sink holes have started to form in the Rhymers yard and the foundation of the house has started to crack.

"Our basement was a regular living quarters with a living room, bedroom and washer and dryer," Rhymer said. "But now it's a mess."

Where the living room used to be, lies a couch caked with mud.

Pumps run daily at the Rhymer house continuing to pump out water.

Rhymer thinks there is still two feet of mud in their basement.

"We pump in the morning before we go to work and then we pump in the afternoon when we get home from work," Rhymer said.

Last year the Rhymers renovated their first floor of their house and were about to start their basement.

Inside their home, cracks throughout the ceiling and the walls have formed making it possible for doors to open and close.

The garage doors won't open and the flood inside the garage is at a slant.

"This is as far as the door closes now," Rhymer said while trying to close a door that doesn't fit in the door frame anymore.

Rhymer said he is not sure on the dollar amount it will cost to fix his home, but is guessing it will cost more than $50,000.

While cracks continue to form in and around the Rhymer house, they along with many other residents in East Cape Girardeau are looking for open doors to relief.

As for residents in the mobile home park, tenants can still get their belongings out at their own risk.

Aden and other Alexander County leaders are meeting with IEMA and FEMA on Wednesday morning to discuss the damage throughout the county.

Alexander County Emergency Management Director Mike Turner said if FEMA submits the application for a disaster declaration they will then assess individual homes.