East Cape Girardeau leaders condemn mobile home park

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- East Cape Girardeau residents say they still need help fighting the effects of flooding even though much of the water has receded.
ANNA (WSIL) -- Hundreds of students head back to class this Friday at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School. Not only will they meet their new teachers and classmates, they'll also see changes to their building.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Board plans to make a move that would save thousands of dollars each month.
MARION (WSIL) -- One Williamson County board member demands an apology from another after accusations were made about the board doing something illegal.
MARION (WSIL) -- A second woman faces charges in a deadly machete attack in January.
(WSIL) -- There are many different types of trails across Southern Illinois and many ways to enjoy them.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) Tuesday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded community health centers in southern Illinois a total of $1,560,000 through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Integrated Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) Program and the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.
A K9 officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department is being credited with getting drugs and a firearm off the streets.
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed two new laws expanding insurance coverage for children whose allergies require live-saving EpiPens and Illinoisans suffering from Lyme disease.
A former Joplin police officer has admitted distributing child pornography.
