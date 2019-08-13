Mayor of Gary to take over Chicago Urban League - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mayor of Gary to take over Chicago Urban League

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Officials say the outgoing mayor of Gary, Indiana, has been selected as the new president of the Chicago Urban League.

The city of Gary announced Tuesday that Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson will take over the African American advocacy organization in January when she leaves office.

The Chicago Urban League cites Freeman-Wilson's experience and passion for issues of equality and social justice.

The 58-year-old Freeman-Wilson was a former Indiana Attorney General and became Gary's first black female mayor in 2011 and served two terms. She lost the Democratic primary in May to Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince.

Freeman-Wilson says she wants to oversee several projects before she leaves office, including the groundbreaking of the Hard Rock Casino in the fall. She cites that as among her accomplishments in office.

