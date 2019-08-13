20 year veteran of Kentucky State Police dies in crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

20 year veteran of Kentucky State Police dies in crash

Posted:

NEW CASTLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky State Police employee who had worked with the agency for 20 years has died in a single-car crash.

News outlets report 62-year-old Mary "Renee" McCoy lost control of her car Tuesday morning near New Castle and crashed into a tree.

McCoy was driving her personal car and was wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kentucky State Police say McCoy was hired as a telecommunicator in Nov. 1999. She was later certified as a driver's test administrator for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham and Trimble counties.

