Williamson County board switches phone service to save thousands

MARION (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Board plans to make a move that would save thousands of dollars each month.

The board voted Tuesday to switch phone service from Frontier to Clearwave.

That means switching all of the county government's phone lines, including the courthouse, jail, and the administrative offices.

Williamson County Commissioner Ron Ellis said a few things have to happen before the switch, including an audit of all the phone lines.

"We had this done two and a half years ago, had it purged, and we were paying for lines that there was no dial tone to," Ellis said. "We want to make sure that there's dial tones to every one of the lines that we are paying for."

The county also has to check if there's a contract in place that limits what it can do.

If there isn't, Ellis said the county would save $2,000 a month.