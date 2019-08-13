Lake County sues vaping company for targeting teens - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lake County sues vaping company for targeting teens

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) - A northern Illinois prosecutor has sued the nation's largest e-cigarette producer, contending the company intentionally targeted teenagers with a deceptive marketing campaign.

The lawsuit filed by Lake County Circuit Court by State's Attorney Mike Nerheim seeks unspecified punitive damages against San Francisco-based Juul Labs.

During a news conference Tuesday at a Lincolnshire middle school, Nerheim accused Juul Labs of creating a public health crisis "in order to line their pockets with cash."

Spokesman Ted Kwong said in a statement Juul Labs has never marketed to youth and doesn't want non-nicotine users, "especially youth," to ever try the product.

The Lake County Board has approved the hiring of three law firms to handle most of the work involved in the lawsuit. Nerheim says the firms will work at no cost and will only be compensated should a monetary settlement be reached.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.