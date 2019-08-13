Anna-Jonesboro Community High School improvements

ANNA (WSIL) -- Hundreds of students head back to class this Friday at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School. Not only will they meet their new teachers and classmates, they'll also see changes to their building.

Superintendent Rob Wright says although the school has memorable moments, it has been undergoing changes.

"We spent about $20,000 something on the library trying to more less like an old 1980 library," says Wright.

From fresh paint and new book shelves, to a sitting lounge in the library, students and staff will notice the changes. But that's not it. The school is working on repairing a roof, a project they couldn't hold off.

"We still got about three sections left that we keep trying to get done," he says.

Officials also touched up one of the gym floors.

"The surface was done originally back in 1980. It was one of the synthetic rubber floors and it had more than lived out of its youthfulness," he explains.

Wrights explains, the school also added a brand new floor to the other gym, something they take great pride in.

"It's a whole different looking place right now..and words already spread around the community how nice the floor looks," says Wright.

Wright says the funding for these projects comes from bonds. However the funds aren't from the revenue from the 1-percent sales tax increase that Union County voters approved. The money would be used to benefit schools.

"Not received any of those funds yet and we've got some plans that we plan to make certain improvements," says Wright.

He says it's estimated his district could see about $2000,000 a year, an amount that can go a long way in future improvements.

Superintendent Wright says the funds from the one-percent sales tax increase should start coming into the schools as soon as this fall.