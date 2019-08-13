Second person charged with murder in deadly robbery attempt - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Second person charged with murder in deadly robbery attempt

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- A second woman faces charges in a deadly machete attack in January.

Prosecutors accuse Christina Inselmann of trying to rob the victim, Donald Ray Schultz, alongside Ernest Alex Pulliam.

Pulliam already faced murder charges from the attack but charges against Inselmann weren't filed until last week.

They're both accused of "chopping and slicing" Schultz until he died.

Inselmann's next court appearance is on August 26

Pulliam is due back in court on September 16.

