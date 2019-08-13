Cape Girardeau Police K9 credited with arrests

(WSIL) -- A K9 officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department is being credited with getting drugs and a firearm off the streets.

On Thursday, August 8 Cape Girardeau Police K9 Officer Brotz conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of south Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau for a dangerous traffic violation. During the course of the traffic stop officers noticed indications of drug activity.

Cape Girardeau K9 Jango performed a free air sniff around the exterior of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle’s interior.

Officer Brotz then searched the vehicle and recovered the following items from the vehicle’s interior:

A 9mm automatic pistol with a round in the chamber and a fully loaded magazine

A bag of methamphetamine weighing 456 grams

Four additional bags of methamphetamine collectively weighing 32 grams

A small bag of heroin

The driver of the vehicle, Sara Danielle Rucker, 39, of Cape Girardeau, and the passenger of the vehicle, Felix Malik Jones, 22, of Cape Girardeau were both arrested.

Rucker was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Rucker’s bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

Jones was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon by possessing a weapon as a felon and unlawful use of a weapon by possessing a weapon while in possession of methamphetamine. Jones’ bond is set at $20,000 cash only.