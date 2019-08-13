Cape Girardeau Police K9 credited with arrests

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) Tuesday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded community health centers in southern Illinois a total of $1,560,000 through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Integrated Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) Program and the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) Tuesday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded community health centers in southern Illinois a total of $1,560,000 through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Integrated Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) Program and the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.
A K9 officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department is being credited with getting drugs and a firearm off the streets.
A K9 officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department is being credited with getting drugs and a firearm off the streets.
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed two new laws expanding insurance coverage for children whose allergies require live-saving EpiPens and Illinoisans suffering from Lyme disease.
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed two new laws expanding insurance coverage for children whose allergies require live-saving EpiPens and Illinoisans suffering from Lyme disease.
A former Joplin police officer has admitted distributing child pornography.
A former Joplin police officer has admitted distributing child pornography.
Coca-Cola is hoping by the end of next month you'll be ready to abandon your pumpkin spiced lattes and jump into some new winter flavors.
Coca-Cola is hoping by the end of next month you'll be ready to abandon your pumpkin spiced lattes and jump into some new winter flavors.
Franklin County Assistant State's Attorney Phillip Butler announced more charges against Thomas McCoy as well as more details about how prosecutors believe he killed Kendra Ardery.
Franklin County Assistant State's Attorney Phillip Butler announced more charges against Thomas McCoy as well as more details about how prosecutors believe he killed Kendra Ardery.
A consultant has determined that a casino in Chicago would not be profitable enough.
A consultant has determined that a casino in Chicago would not be profitable enough.
Illinois officials are warning you to be on the lookout for algae in local rivers and lakes.
Illinois officials are warning you to be on the lookout for algae in local rivers and lakes.
You don't have to rush to buy electronics in order to avoid paying a higher price.
You don't have to rush to buy electronics in order to avoid paying a higher price.
MARION (WSIL) -- It's the start of the school year and all kids want the perfect outfit for their first day back in the classroom.
MARION (WSIL) -- It's the start of the school year and all kids want the perfect outfit for their first day back in the classroom.