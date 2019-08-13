Ex-St. Louis prosecutors disciplined over police cover-up - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-St. Louis prosecutors disciplined over police cover-up

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two former St. Louis assistant prosecutors have been disciplined for their role in a cover-up of a police officer's assault of a handcuffed man.

Missouri Supreme Court judges on Tuesday unanimously agreed to block former assistant circuit attorneys Ambry Schuessler and Katherine Dierdorf from working as lawyers indefinitely. They can reapply in several years.

Judges found that the two attorneys initially kept quiet after finding out in 2014 that former Detective Thomas Carroll assaulted a man accused of stealing his daughter's credit card.

Carroll later pleaded guilty to a felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law. Another assistant prosecutor was accused of filing a false charge against the suspect to conceal Carroll's assault.

Schuessler and Dierdorf's lawyers say they've done good work as attorneys since the incident.

