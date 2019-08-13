Jury returns fifth guilty verdict in couple's 2007 killing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jury returns fifth guilty verdict in couple's 2007 killing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The fifth defendant charged in the case of a couple who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in a 2007 carjacking in Tennessee has been found guilty in the murders.

News outlets report the jury returned the verdict against Eric Boyd on Tuesday afternoon. The verdict included two counts of felony first-degree murder, which carries an automatic life sentence. The judge scheduled a sentencing date for the lesser charges for Sept. 18.

Boyd was indicted on murder charges last year after authorities said new evidence emerged linking him to the attack of 21-year-old Channon Christian and her boyfriend 23-year-old Christopher Newsom in Knoxville, Tennessee, 12 years ago.

He had been convicted of harboring a fugitive in 2008, and was serving an 18-year sentence related to the attack.

