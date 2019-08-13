Gov. Pritzker signs laws expanding insurance coverage for EpiPens, Lyme Disease Testing and Treatment

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed two new laws expanding insurance coverage for children whose allergies require live-saving EpiPens and Illinoisans suffering from Lyme disease.
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed two new laws expanding insurance coverage for children whose allergies require live-saving EpiPens and Illinoisans suffering from Lyme disease.
A former Joplin police officer has admitted distributing child pornography.
A former Joplin police officer has admitted distributing child pornography.
Coca-Cola is hoping by the end of next month you'll be ready to abandon your pumpkin spiced lattes and jump into some new winter flavors.
Coca-Cola is hoping by the end of next month you'll be ready to abandon your pumpkin spiced lattes and jump into some new winter flavors.
Franklin County Assistant State's Attorney Phillip Butler announced more charges against Thomas McCoy as well as more details about how prosecutors believe he killed Kendra Ardery.
Franklin County Assistant State's Attorney Phillip Butler announced more charges against Thomas McCoy as well as more details about how prosecutors believe he killed Kendra Ardery.
A consultant has determined that a casino in Chicago would not be profitable enough.
A consultant has determined that a casino in Chicago would not be profitable enough.
Illinois officials are warning you to be on the lookout for algae in local rivers and lakes.
Illinois officials are warning you to be on the lookout for algae in local rivers and lakes.
You don't have to rush to buy electronics in order to avoid paying a higher price.
You don't have to rush to buy electronics in order to avoid paying a higher price.
MARION (WSIL) -- It's the start of the school year and all kids want the perfect outfit for their first day back in the classroom.
MARION (WSIL) -- It's the start of the school year and all kids want the perfect outfit for their first day back in the classroom.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting the first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in Illinois for 2019.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting the first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in Illinois for 2019.
ELKVILLE (WSIL) -- Early morning storms knocked out power and took down several trees and limbs in Elkville. The storm blew through just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
ELKVILLE (WSIL) -- Early morning storms knocked out power and took down several trees and limbs in Elkville. The storm blew through just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.