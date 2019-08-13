Illinois' 1st West Nile virus case confirmed in Chicago man - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois' 1st West Nile virus case confirmed in Chicago man

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Department of Public Health says a Chicago resident in his 70s is the first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in the state this year.

It said Tuesday the man became ill in late July.

Department Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says, "West Nile virus can cause serious illness in some people so it's important that you take precautions like wearing insect repellent and getting rid of stagnant water around your home."

The department says 74 counties in Illinois last year reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird, horse, or a human case. It reported 176 human cases, including 17 deaths.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a common house mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.