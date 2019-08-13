The Latest: Study says Chicago casino wouldn't be profitable

Franklin County Assistant State's Attorney Phillip Butler announced more charges against Thomas McCoy as well as more details about how prosecutors believe he killed Kendra Ardery.
Franklin County Assistant State's Attorney Phillip Butler announced more charges against Thomas McCoy as well as more details about how prosecutors believe he killed Kendra Ardery.
A consultant has determined that a casino in Chicago would not be profitable enough.
A consultant has determined that a casino in Chicago would not be profitable enough.
Illinois officials are warning you to be on the lookout for algae in local rivers and lakes.
Illinois officials are warning you to be on the lookout for algae in local rivers and lakes.
You don't have to rush to buy electronics in order to avoid paying a higher price.
You don't have to rush to buy electronics in order to avoid paying a higher price.
MARION (WSIL) -- It's the start of the school year and all kids want the perfect outfit for their first day back in the classroom.
MARION (WSIL) -- It's the start of the school year and all kids want the perfect outfit for their first day back in the classroom.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting the first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in Illinois for 2019.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting the first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in Illinois for 2019.
ELKVILLE (WSIL) -- Early morning storms knocked out power and took down several trees and limbs in Elkville. The storm blew through just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
ELKVILLE (WSIL) -- Early morning storms knocked out power and took down several trees and limbs in Elkville. The storm blew through just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Storms are rolling across the area this morning with a tremendous amount of lightning and very heavy rain. The main concerns have been localized street flooding.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Storms are rolling across the area this morning with a tremendous amount of lightning and very heavy rain. The main concerns have been localized street flooding.
Police arrested another suspect in connection with a gruesome murder in Marion. 33-year-old Christina Inselmann was taken into custody on Friday.
Police arrested another suspect in connection with a gruesome murder in Marion. 33-year-old Christina Inselmann was taken into custody on Friday.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The owners of Pond Creek Mine faced more pushback Monday night.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The owners of Pond Creek Mine faced more pushback Monday night.