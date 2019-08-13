Kentucky judge accused of improperly spending public funds - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky judge accused of improperly spending public funds

Posted: Updated:

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky Judge-Executive is being accused of abusing public trust by using county money to purchase lumber for personal use.

News outlets report a Breathitt County judge signed an indictment Monday. Jeff Noble faces two felony counts of abuse of public trust and theft by unlawful taking, and one misdemeanor count of official misconduct.

Officials say Noble used $700 in public funds to buy lumber for personal use, but Noble's lawyer Derek Campbell says the lumber was for a publicly-owned bridge on county property.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Noble has been at odds with other county judges before. Campbell posted in a statement the "political machine" was using the justice system to "beat down their political opponents."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.