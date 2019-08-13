Kansas City, Kansas, police fatally shoot rifle-toting man - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City, Kansas, police fatally shoot rifle-toting man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Kansas City, Kansas police say officers have shot and killed a man who was armed with an assault rifle near a popular shopping and dining area.

Officer Jonathan Westbrook said during a news conference that officers were called Tuesday to the Country Inn and Suites near the Legends Outlet shopping district after a manager reported a heavily-armed man entered the business and said he had killed his wife.

The man then left.

Westbrook said the man was armed with an assault rifle when officers found him. He says the man fired at police, and they shot and killed him.

Westbrook says police are investigating the reports that the man said he killed his wife.

No police officers were injured. Police say the suspect didn't make it into the Legends businesses.

