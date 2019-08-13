Prosecutors announce more details in death of Ardery

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Franklin County Assistant State's Attorney Phillip Butler announced more charges against Thomas McCoy as well as more details about how prosecutors believe he killed Kendra Ardery.

McCoy is charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of concealment of a homicidal death, and one count of abuse of a corpse in connection with Ardery's death.

The charges claim that Thomas McCoy killed Kendra Ardery by inflicting physical trauma to her head an neck at some time between August 8 and August 10. Charges also allege that Thomas McCoy concealed her death and abused the victim's body through sexual conduct.

Bond was set at $5 million. His first court appointment is scheduled for August 14 at the Franklin County Courthouse.

Ardery's body was found Monday, August 12 in Williamson County. She had been reported missing on Sunday, August 11.

