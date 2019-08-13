Kansas City officials pledge to help keep 'border war' truce - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City officials pledge to help keep 'border war' truce

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Local officials are helping Kansas and Missouri preserve a truce in an economic "border war" that had seen the states use incentives to lure jobs across their border in the Kansas City area.

The cooperation came ahead of a summit Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, between Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Port Authority of Kansas City's board agreed Monday to limit incentives to companies relocating to Missouri to 10-years, the existing limit in Kansas. Mayor Quinton Lucas has promised to push for a similar limit in Kansas City, Missouri.

Parson signed a law in June and Kelly issued an executive order earlier this month declaring that their states won't use their incentives to lure existing jobs across the border.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.