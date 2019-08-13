First human case of West Nile virus in Illinois for 2019

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting the first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in Illinois for 2019.
ELKVILLE (WSIL) -- Early morning storms knocked out power and took down several trees and limbs in Elkville. The storm blew through just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Storms are rolling across the area this morning with a tremendous amount of lightning and very heavy rain. The main concerns have been localized street flooding.
Police arrested another suspect in connection with a gruesome murder in Marion. 33-year-old Christina Inselmann was taken into custody on Friday.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The owners of Pond Creek Mine faced more pushback Monday night.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker has signed legislation that will add illnesses to the list of those eligible for medical marijuana prescriptions.
The Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced Monday that Joshua E. Stephens, age 32, of Carbondale, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC).
Williamson County Commissioner Candidate Justin Maze says Williamson County should join the growing number of counties in Illinois that have become Second Amendment sanctuary counties.
As the president considers whether he will commute former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich's federal prison sentence, the disgraced former lawmaker has been spotted taking a shirtless jog while behind bars in a federal prison in Colorado.
Shooting stars are expected to illuminate the night sky late Monday into early Tuesday as the best meteor shower of the entire year, known as the Perseids, reaches its peak.
