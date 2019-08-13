Early morning storms knock out power in Elkville - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Early morning storms knock out power in Elkville

ELKVILLE (WSIL) -- Early morning storms knocked out power and took down several trees and limbs in Elkville. The storm blew through just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

According to Ameren Illinois, there were around 500 customers near Elkville and Dowell without power. They estimate power will be restored around 11 a.m. 

Several viewers sent in pictures of tree damage. 

Picture sent in by Jamie Robinson-Melcher‎

Picture sent in by Nicole Ann

News 3's Brooke Schlyer was also on scene taking picture of the damage and gathering the story. 

